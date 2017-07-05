Lawsuit Challenging Voter Cutoff Rule...

Lawsuit Challenging Voter Cutoff Rule Being Heard in Court

A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state requirement that eligible voters register at least 20 days ahead of an election is being heard in court this week, with critics saying the law disenfranchises thousands of potential voters every election. Opponents of the cutoff - including the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts - are urging the court to declare the law unconstitutional and to order the state to end its enforcement, saying the law arbitrarily denies citizens their right to vote.

Chicago, IL

