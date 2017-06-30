Kelly: 4th of July, war and the Ameri...

Kelly: 4th of July, war and the American spirit

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Barrow County News

As we pause to celebrate the anniversary of our nation's independence, it seems appropriate to consider the vital role played by the American military in the creation and growth of our nation and its impact on our world. We are not a militaristic nation, but we are a nation that is deeply proud of our military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barrow County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest... Fri Whoisconerned 1
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,795 • Total comments across all topics: 282,164,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC