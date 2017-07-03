Joan Vennochi: Seth Moulton, a rebel in search of a cause
Seth Moulton wrote a sugary letter to Nancy Pelosi, thanking the House minority leader for getting him an intern and a coveted assignment on the House Armed Services Committee. A few months later, after Democrats lost the 2016 presidential contest, the Massachusetts congressman called for Pelosi to step down.
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Jun 30
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
