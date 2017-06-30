Horsey: GOP health care scheme is all...

Horsey: GOP health care scheme is all politics, no care

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Here is the core problem with the Senate Republican health care plan : it is all about politics, not health care. The bill exists primarily to deliver on a promise Republicans campaigned upon continuously since 2010: "We will repeal and replace Obamacare !" Arguably, the GOP now controls both houses of Congress because they successfully scared voters by demonizing the Democrats ' Affordable Care Act.

Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

