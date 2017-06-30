Geologist Michele Cooke Uses Lab to Model Origin of Certain Earthquakes

Structural geologist Michele Cooke calls it the "million-dollar question" that underlies all work in her laboratory at the University of Massachusetts Amherst: what goes on deep in the earth as strike-slip faults form in the crust? This is the fault type that occurs when two tectonic plates slide past one another, generating the waves of energy we sometimes feel as earthquakes. Geologists have been uncertain about the factors that govern how new faults grow, says Cooke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Massachusetts Amherst.