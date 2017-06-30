Freedom writer needs to be remembered

The story of Benjamin Russell, who was 13 when the Revolutionary War broke out, and wound up helping the colonists, then went on to become a reporter. And if that memory needs jogging, July Fourth is a perfect time to pick up the recently released "Ben's Revolution: Benjamin Russell and the Battle of Bunker Hill" by Nathaniel Philbrick with illustrations by Wendell Minor .

