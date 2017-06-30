Freedom writer needs to be remembered
The story of Benjamin Russell, who was 13 when the Revolutionary War broke out, and wound up helping the colonists, then went on to become a reporter. And if that memory needs jogging, July Fourth is a perfect time to pick up the recently released "Ben's Revolution: Benjamin Russell and the Battle of Bunker Hill" by Nathaniel Philbrick with illustrations by Wendell Minor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fam...
|7 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Jun 30
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC