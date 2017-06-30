There are on the Berkshire Eagle story from Yesterday, titled County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fame honors Pittsfield officer. In it, Berkshire Eagle reports that:

Pittsfield Police Department Investigator John Bassi was inducted last month into the Special Olympics Massachusetts Hall of Fame for his volunteer service and fundraising efforts for the Law Enforcement Torch Run program for Special Olympics. On June 30, the Special Olympics Massachusetts Hall of Fame inducted Pittsfield Police Department Investigator John Bassi into its 2017 class of honorees.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.