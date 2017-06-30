County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fame honors Pittsfield officer
There are 3 comments on the Berkshire Eagle story from Yesterday, titled County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fame honors Pittsfield officer. In it, Berkshire Eagle reports that:
Pittsfield Police Department Investigator John Bassi was inducted last month into the Special Olympics Massachusetts Hall of Fame for his volunteer service and fundraising efforts for the Law Enforcement Torch Run program for Special Olympics. On June 30, the Special Olympics Massachusetts Hall of Fame inducted Pittsfield Police Department Investigator John Bassi into its 2017 class of honorees.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
|
#1 23 hrs ago
Is it just a coincidence, that 'special needs' investigator Bassi, looks like a dead-eyed Opie type special needs POS, or is it intentional? Anyway, even more obvious, is the fact, that the emotional well-being of some kids is apparently less special, than the special needs of defective kids.
|
#2 15 hrs ago
special needs' investigator Bassi can stab and kill me then dance all over my face.
|
#3 14 hrs ago
I need to die.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Jun 30
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC