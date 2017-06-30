Calvin Coolidge
John Calvin Coolidge, Jr. was the 30th President of the United States . A Republican lawyer from Vermont , Coolidge worked his way up the ladder of Massachusetts state politics, eventually becoming governor of that state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Dictionary.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Jun 30
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC