Budget, pot bills appear linked in larger bargaining

Negotiations over a new state budget and legislation overhauling the retail marijuana legalization law might appear on paper to have little to do with one another. But multiple sources close to the deliberations told the News Service on Wednesday that the fates of the two bills have become inextricably linked, with some officials now believing that a compromise on the budget is contingent on the House and Senate first agreeing to the parameters of legal marijuana oversight and taxation.

