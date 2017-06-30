Bay State GOP group backing Geoff Die...

Bay State GOP group backing Geoff Diehl for bid

A new Bay State super PAC is hoping to knock U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren out of the 2020 presidential race before it even begins by making next year's Senate re-election campaign closer than expected, vowing to spend up to $10 million - and to convince other groups to kick in more. "My personal goal is to get national resources into this race," said Marty Lamb, the co-founder of the Deal Her Out PAC.

