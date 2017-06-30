As new fiscal year arrives, Mass. law...

As new fiscal year arrives, Mass. lawmakers grapple with shortfall

A conference committee of six lawmakers has been laboring behind closed doors for several weeks to address a tax revenue shortfall that has thrown in doubt the assumptions on which the state's $40.3 billion budget is based. The state's new fiscal year began Saturday but the budget impasse won't cause any immediate problems.

