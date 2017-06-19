Zamboni driver helps rescue man suffe...

Zamboni driver helps rescue man suffering cardiac arrest

A Zamboni driver at a Massachusetts ice rink has helped save a man suffering a heart attack during a hockey game. Eric Baker tells WBZ-TV he was working Saturday at the Canton Sportsplex when he noticed 46-year-old Chris Gracia down on the ice.

