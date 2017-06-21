yvonne abraham Getting real about heroin
It's easier to talk about opiate addiction as a disease, and a public health emergency, when the user in question is someone like us, or someone we know. But when that person is lying near the corner of Mass Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an active user unwilling or unable to commit to recovery, we bump up against the limits of our compassion and enlightened thinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 19
|DAII
|2
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC