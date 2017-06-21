yvonne abraham Getting real about heroin

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

It's easier to talk about opiate addiction as a disease, and a public health emergency, when the user in question is someone like us, or someone we know. But when that person is lying near the corner of Mass Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an active user unwilling or unable to commit to recovery, we bump up against the limits of our compassion and enlightened thinking.

