Young man helps elderly man on escalator, and internet goes crazy
Paula Accorsi Picard was at the Holyoke Mall in Massachusetts last Thursday with a friend when she spotted 23-year-old Alonzo Johnson approach an elderly man stopped at the top of an escalator. The young man offered his arm, and the pair went down the escalator side by side, according to Picard's Facebook post.
