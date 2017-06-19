Western Massachusetts veterans court ...

Western Massachusetts veterans court to honor 1st graduates

The court that serves veterans from Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties is one of five around the state set up to help military veterans facing criminal charges and substance abuse challenges by getting them help instead of locking them in jail. Judge Laurie MacLeod tells The Republican newspaper that the four graduates have "performed community service, begun pursuing vocational and education goals, secured independent housing and established relationships in the community for maintaining their future sobriety."

