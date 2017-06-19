Western Mass. judge in the running fo...

Western Mass. judge in the running for spot on SJC

Read more: Berkshire Eagle

A Western Massachusetts resident is a candidate to sit on the state's highest court, but whether they will get the job won't be known for weeks. Governor's Councilor Mary E. Hurley, representing the 8th District, said she will do "everything in her power" to have the vacancy on the Supreme Judicial Court filled by a local justice.

