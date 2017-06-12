Union of Concerned Scientists Union of Concerned Scientists: States...
A dozen states, Puerto Rico, at least 80 mayors and more than 100 businesses will submit a plan to the United Nations showing how they will collectively reduce their global warming pollution in reaction to President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, the 2015 landmark international accord aimed at combating global warming. The U.S. Climate Alliance, which will keep its membership rolls open, also serves as a network for members to share best practices for addressing climate change.
