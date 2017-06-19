UMass tuition/fees likely to increase by 2-3 percent.

Tuition and fees for University of Massachusetts students will likely increase 2 to 3 percent for the coming academic year, depending on how the state budget shapes up, UMass President Marty Meehan said at at Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday. The university is waiting to determine the exact size of the increase until July when officials expect work to be complete on the state's fiscal 2018 budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.