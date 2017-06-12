Trump's decision fuels rally for renewables in Bay State

Calling President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from The Paris Agreement a "disgraceful" and "destructive" move, proponents of a bill that calls for Massachusetts to run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 rallied on the State House steps on Wednesday. Energized by Trump's decision earlier this month, Acton Sen. Jamie Eldridge, Cambridge Rep. Marjorie Decker and Arlington Rep. Sean Garballey spoke in support of the renewable energy bill they filed in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.