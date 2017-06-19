'Top Chef' star on menu for grilling ...

'Top Chef' star on menu for grilling in Teamsters trial

TAKING THE STAND: 'Top Chef' star Padma Lakshmi will testify in a case where four Teamsters are accused of extortion. Lawyers for four Teamsters accused of extorting producers of the reality show "Top Chef" plan to grill the program's stunning star Padma Lakshmi when the case goes on trial next month.

