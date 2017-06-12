The Mournful, Lonely Feminism of Chel...

The Mournful, Lonely Feminism of Chelsea Clinton's She Persisted

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Slate Magazine

Chelsea Clinton, now a 37-year-old mother of two, has spent her adulthood weaving in and out of the family business. But even when she has dabbled in politics, her position as first kid, as Jack Shafer observed in February 2016, allowed her to hover above the fray - untouched by partisan squabbles and almost off-limits to the press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Mon dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mon Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Mon The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May '17 Bruno max 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC