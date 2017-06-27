The 2017 Miss Massachusetts Pageant i...

The 2017 Miss Massachusetts Pageant is this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

WORCESTER - Four local pageant winners will represent the local are at the 78th annual Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant set for Friday, June 30 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, July 1 at 7:00 P.M. at the beautifully restored Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester.  This is the ninth year that the pageant has taken place in Worcester, having previously been held in Fall River and New Bedford. Representing the local region are Molly Caron, Miss Middleboro 2017; Aubrie Przybysz; Miss Lakeville 2017; Sara Achorn, Miss Plymouth County 2017; and Sherene Iskander, Miss Cranberry County 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... 19 hr There is somethin... 4
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,074 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC