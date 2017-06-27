The 2017 Miss Massachusetts Pageant is this weekend

WORCESTER - Four local pageant winners will represent the local are at the 78th annual Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant set for Friday, June 30 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, July 1 at 7:00 P.M. at the beautifully restored Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester. This is the ninth year that the pageant has taken place in Worcester, having previously been held in Fall River and New Bedford. Representing the local region are Molly Caron, Miss Middleboro 2017; Aubrie Przybysz; Miss Lakeville 2017; Sara Achorn, Miss Plymouth County 2017; and Sherene Iskander, Miss Cranberry County 2017.

