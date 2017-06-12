Statewide Soda Tax Stirs Debate in Ma...

Statewide Soda Tax Stirs Debate in Massachusetts

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Tax Foundation

Excise taxes on sugary beverages are flawed policy , but the debate over soda taxes is now front and center in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Joint Committee on Revenue will hold a hearing June 20 to discuss a tax of up to 2 cents per ounce on soda and other sugary beverages, as the state joins several localities around the country that have considered excise taxes on sweetened drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tax Foundation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... 2 hr DAII 2
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,649 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC