Statewide Soda Tax Stirs Debate in Massachusetts
Excise taxes on sugary beverages are flawed policy , but the debate over soda taxes is now front and center in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Joint Committee on Revenue will hold a hearing June 20 to discuss a tax of up to 2 cents per ounce on soda and other sugary beverages, as the state joins several localities around the country that have considered excise taxes on sweetened drinks.
