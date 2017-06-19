State OKs design money for Middleboro...

State OKs design money for Middleboro rotary

9 hrs ago

Funding for a project to improve the Middleboro rotary at Routes 44, 28 and 18 received approval from the state DOT and an MBTA board on Monday.  The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Fiscal and Management Control Board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority voted to include the Route 44/28/18 Rotary Improvement Project for 25 percent design in their 2018-2022 capital improvement plan.  The plan identifies transportation projects within the Commonwealth that MassDOT and the MBTA plan to initiate over the course of the next five years.

Chicago, IL

