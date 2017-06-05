State makes opioid reversal drug available to health centers
Gov. Charlie Baker's administration says it is providing 10 community health centers in Massachusetts with doses of the overdose reversal drug naloxone. The Republican says it's part of a push to expand access to nalaxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, to health care workers who are on the "front lines" of the opioid abuse crisis in Massachusetts.
