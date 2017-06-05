Some medical pot users are getting hi...

Some medical pot users are getting high off pizza

Medical marijuana users in Massachusetts don't have to treat their pain with the same old smokeable flower and cannabis-infused sweets weed consumers in other legal pot states use to get stoned. Now, they can get high off of pot-infused pizza.

