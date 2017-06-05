Sanctuary city bill debate

A Beacon Hill bill, set for debate today, that would make Massachusetts a sanctuary state is drawing cheers from advocates who say it would protect illegal immigrants from President Trump's crackdown - and jeers from critics who say it would allow dangerous criminals and potential terrorists to roam free. The bill, dubbed the Safe Communities Act and sponsored by state Sen. Jamie Eldridge , would bar any local or state official from using "funds, resources, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel for immigration enforcement purposes," arguing that responsibility falls to the federal government.

