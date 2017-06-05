Sanctuary city bill debate
A Beacon Hill bill, set for debate today, that would make Massachusetts a sanctuary state is drawing cheers from advocates who say it would protect illegal immigrants from President Trump's crackdown - and jeers from critics who say it would allow dangerous criminals and potential terrorists to roam free. The bill, dubbed the Safe Communities Act and sponsored by state Sen. Jamie Eldridge , would bar any local or state official from using "funds, resources, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel for immigration enforcement purposes," arguing that responsibility falls to the federal government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr '17
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC