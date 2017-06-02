Russian ex-scientist's apparent murder in Massachusetts under investigation

No arrests in death of 81 y/o #Needham woman Laura Shifrina, but her car was found in Boston y'day. Police looking to speak w/ her neighbors pic.twitter.com/flrYqFJqcJ Laura Shifrina, 81, lived a quiet life at the Linden Housing Complex - the place she called home for the past 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.