Romney 'would have accepted' Secretary of State post under Trump

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], June 10 : Former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney has revealed that he was serious enough about becoming President Donald Trump's Secretary of State and that he spoke to Hillary Clinton about the post, who encouraged him to take it. Romney had earlier also mentioned that he spoke with Clinton, during the time he was being considered for the top diplomat job.

Chicago, IL

