Romney 'would have accepted' Secretary of State post under Trump
Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], June 10 : Former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney has revealed that he was serious enough about becoming President Donald Trump's Secretary of State and that he spoke to Hillary Clinton about the post, who encouraged him to take it. Romney had earlier also mentioned that he spoke with Clinton, during the time he was being considered for the top diplomat job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr '17
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC