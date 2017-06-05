Ramirez-Soto academic background includes study of higher education...

Ismael Ramirez-Soto, a UMass Dartmouth professor who has been the subject of years of complaints by Educational Leadership Ph.D. students, is a lawyer and holds a doctorate in education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, according to his curriculum vitae, an academic resume that lists work history, education, publications, and other professional activity. He has worked in academia since at least 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.