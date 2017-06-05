Prosecutor: Woman in texting suicide case wanted attention

Ca... A man who killed his parents two decades ago says he hatched a plan to escape a maximum-security prison in New York by burying himself alive in a coffin-like box, hidden under tons of sawdust. A man who killed his parents two decades ago says he hatched a plan to escape a maximum-security prison in New York by burying himself alive in a coffin-like box, hidden under tons of sawdust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.