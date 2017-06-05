Prosecutor: Woman in texting suicide case wanted attention
Ca... A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters. A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr '17
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC