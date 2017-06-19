Private Needle Exchange Programs Do Not Require Local Approval:...
The ruling confirms that private needle exchange programs - an important tool in combating the spread of HIV and hepatitis C associated with injection drug use - can continue in Massachusetts as the Commonwealth copes with an ongoing opioid epidemic. My Mintz Levin colleagues, , and I drafted an amici curiae brief in the case in support of the plaintiff's position on behalf of approximately thirty public health organizations, healthcare providers, and payors.
