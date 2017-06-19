Poll takes temp of Mass. voters on legislative pay raises
Lawmakers' decision to award themselves pay raises earlier this year was an unpopular move with around three quarters of the electorate, according to a poll sponsored by a conservative group that argues the pay hike could imperil progressives' push for a tax hike next year. The pay raise law, approved over Gov. Charlie Baker's veto, increased the compensation of the speaker and the Senate president from about $97,000 to $142,000 while other lawmakers' pay increased by lesser but still substantial amounts depending on their leadership positions or committee chairmanships.
