Police to lead - Cruiser Convoy' for Special Olympics
More than 100 police departments from across the Bay State will form a "Cruiser Convoy" Saturday for the Special Olympics Massachusetts Summer Games, according to a statement from the Law Enforcement Torch Ru n. The police cruisers will have lights flashing and sirens blaring as they leave from Boston College Law School at 11 a.m. to travel to the Harvard University athletic fields, the statement said.
