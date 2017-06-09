Police to lead - Cruiser Convoy' for ...

Police to lead - Cruiser Convoy' for Special Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

More than 100 police departments from across the Bay State will form a "Cruiser Convoy" Saturday for the Special Olympics Massachusetts Summer Games, according to a statement from the Law Enforcement Torch Ru n. The police cruisers will have lights flashing and sirens blaring as they leave from Boston College Law School at 11 a.m. to travel to the Harvard University athletic fields, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 1 John Miller Jr 10
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May '17 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr '17 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr '17 Nasty 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC