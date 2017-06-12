Our View: Mass. Constitution needs th...

Our View: Mass. Constitution needs the Fair Share amendment

The Massachusetts House and Senate meet in a joint session today to consider an amendment to the state Constitution that would provide a new source of funding for state education and transportation needs through a tax on millionaires. This is the Legislature's second vote in the amendment process, and assuming support similar to the first vote of the Fair Share amendment in last year's Constitutional Convention, it will go onto the state ballot for 2018.

