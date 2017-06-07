Optometrist battle puts DeLeo in hot seat

Massachusetts optometrists are taking to the airwaves to make another hard charge at stalled legislation that would allow them to treat glaucoma and other eye conditions that now require an ophthalmologist. They may as well have an audience of one - House Majority Leader Ron Mariano, who is trying to use his political muscle within his chamber's leadership to again quash the legislation that has already passed the State Senate and is backed by Governor Charlie Baker.

