Online retailers celebrate as revenue...

Online retailers celebrate as revenue chief rescinds tax directive

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Home

The Baker administration's gambit to force some internet retailers to begin collecting sales taxes from Massachusetts shoppers has hit a major snag, after Revenue Commissioner Michael Heffernan on Wednesday rescinded the directive that would have allowed the state to begin collecting taxes on July 1. The administration has not abandoned the proposal, but will instead go through the regulatory process, which can be a more time-consuming and public exercise that will prevent the state from immediately accessing a revenue stream that Baker and legislators hoped would generate $30 million for the fiscal 2018 budget, which is due by this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Wed There is somethin... 4
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC