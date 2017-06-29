Online retailers celebrate as revenue chief rescinds tax directive
The Baker administration's gambit to force some internet retailers to begin collecting sales taxes from Massachusetts shoppers has hit a major snag, after Revenue Commissioner Michael Heffernan on Wednesday rescinded the directive that would have allowed the state to begin collecting taxes on July 1. The administration has not abandoned the proposal, but will instead go through the regulatory process, which can be a more time-consuming and public exercise that will prevent the state from immediately accessing a revenue stream that Baker and legislators hoped would generate $30 million for the fiscal 2018 budget, which is due by this weekend.
