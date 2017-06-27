Obesity risk factors dropped in preschoolers in prevention program

Preschoolers from low-income families living in cities that took part in a two-year community-wide intervention to foster healthy eating and lifestyle habits consumed fewer sugary drinks, got more sleep, and showed improvement in weight, according to a study led by a researcher at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center . The study-one of a trio of studies published today in Obesity -was designed to test a childhood obesity -prevention program known as the Massachusetts Childhood Obesity Research Demonstration initiative among families in low-income communities, where high obesity rates persist.

