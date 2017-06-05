Nurses renew fight for hospital profits, CEO pay limits

Massachusetts nurses want to clamp down on some of the most financially successful medical providers, redirecting certain hospital operating margins of over 8 percent into the health safety net, a proposal the state's hospital group called a "misguided effort." The two co-chairmen of the Health Care Financing Committee did not endorse the legislation in an interview after a hearing on the bill Tuesday, and committee co-chairman Sen. James Welch said discussion of caps in the health care sector "gives people a little bit of uneasiness."

