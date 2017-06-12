No races, but three ballot questions ...

No races, but three ballot questions in Lanesborough election

Three ballot questions dominate a contest-free annual town election on Tuesday. Voters must decide if the Select Board should appoint members of the cemetery commissioner - typically elected positions - in part, because it has been difficult to get residents to run for the seven seats.

