News 12 mins ago 7:36 a.m.At least six injured after ferry crashes into jetty in Mass.

At least six people were injured when a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, and began taking on water, the U.S. Coast Guard and steamship authority said. The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance around 10 p.m. Friday.

