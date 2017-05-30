New MWCC student center on Gardner campus to open in fall

GARDNER – Only about six months after completing construction of a $41 million state-of-the-art science center at its Gardner campus, Mount Wachusett Community College has kicked off construction of a $3.5 million student center that is set to be completed in only 100 days. The 4,500-square-foot student center is partially funded by $500,000 donation from Bemis Associates through the Bemis Community Investment Fund, said MWCC spokesman Samuel Bonacci.

