Native American mascot legislation debated

Around 40 Massachusetts schools use Native American imagery and themes for their mascots and logos, according to a parent seeking to ban the practice. Lisa Thomas, one of two Tewksbury residents who petitioned state Sen. Barbara L'Italien to file legislation that would impose the ban, told the Joint Committee on Education Tuesday that she grew concerned the town's Redmen mascot would teach her children that "stereotypes and caricatures were OK."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.