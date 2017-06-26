Mumps Returns to Harvard with Two Con...

Mumps Returns to Harvard with Two Confirmed Cases

Harvard University Health Services has confirmed two cases of mumps on campus as of June 22, 2017, marking the return of the disease that infected dozens of students last year. "Harvard University Health Services has been working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Cambridge Public Health Department to track and monitor the situation," Barriera wrote.

