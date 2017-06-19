MassDEP publishes report on Massachusetts C&D market
The Brattleboro, Vermont-based Northeast Recycling Council and DSM Environmental Services , Windsor, Vermont, have contracted with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate the current and future status of construction and demolition debris management in Massachusetts, as well as to identify and recommend potential opportunities for the diversion of a greater proportion of recyclable materials to recycling markets. The final report, Massachusetts Construction & Demolition Debris Market Study, has been published and can be accessed here .
