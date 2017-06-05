Massachusetts pushes ahead to be offshore wind power leader
The state's electric utilities - National Grid, Eversource and Unitil - are slated to release by June 30 their requirements for projects seeking to develop the state's first ocean-based wind farm. That sets in motion an ambitious effort to put Massachusetts ahead of states such as New York, New Jersey and Maryland also seeking to establish their presence in the nascent U.S. industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr '17
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC