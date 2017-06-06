Massachusetts millionaires could make...

Massachusetts millionaires could makerun for tax-friendly climates

Read more: Lucianne.com

The so-called millionaires tax being added to next year's November ballot is raising concerns that hiking rates on the Bay State's most moneyed few might backfire on the budget as the rich seek shelter in Florida or New Hampshire. Pioneer Institute Research Director Greg Sullivan said his staff is looking at data from the state Department of Revenue to predict whether the proposed change would trigger such a migration.

