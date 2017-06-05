Many of you may have heard rumblings about how the Massachusetts Film and TV Incentive Program may be impacted by upcoming state budget negotiations. To give you sense of the what the incentive program is all about and what changes are being proposed for the program, we've put together this overview: -Established in 2005, the Film and TV Incentive Program allows film companies to become eligible for tax credits if half their production expenditures are made in Massachusetts or if half of their principal photography days are spent in the state, under the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kino-eye.com.