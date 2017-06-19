Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee...
"We are urging an employee of a Massachusetts based federal contractor to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Massachusetts Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of a Massachusetts based federal contractor to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be very significant in the event the contractor has misrepresented their ownership status to get preferential treatment on a federal contract or bidding for federal contracts."
